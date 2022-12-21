Newly public Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares slide in second day of trading

Dec. 21, 2022 1:03 PM ETLipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov

Newly public Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) shares were down 19% in midday trading Wednesday, the day after they made their market debut following a $7M initial public offering.

Shares of Lipella opened at $5.60, recently changing hands at $3.81 at approximately 12:40

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.