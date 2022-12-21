Manchester United sale could be complicated by dual class structure - analyst

Dec. 21, 2022 1:06 PM ETManchester United plc (MANU)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

The United Trinity bronze sculpture at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, UK

coward_lion/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A potential sale of prized English Premier soccer club Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) may be complicated by the dual class structure of stock under the Glazer family ownership, according to an analyst.

It's possible that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.