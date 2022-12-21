Manchester United sale could be complicated by dual class structure - analyst

A potential sale of prized English Premier soccer club Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) may be complicated by the dual class structure of stock under the Glazer family ownership, according to an analyst.

It's possible that minority A shareholders and super majority Glazer family B holders may be treated differently in a potential takeout scenario, United First Partners wrote in a note on Wednesday.

"The Glazer family, as is the case with many football team’s owners, are logically going to be motivated to maximize their own profit in an exit, and could therefore be looking to treat minority A holders differently," UFP wrote in the note.

The analysis comes after Manchester United announced late last month that it started a process to explore strategic alternatives for the soccer team. MANU shares have skyrocketed almost 50% since the announcement amid speculation of potential buyers from Apple (AAPL) to billionaire Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and former English soccer star David Beckham.

Manchester United (MANU) shares rose 2.8% in trading on Wednesday.

Due to the fact that MANU is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Class A holders may have limited recourse if interests between Class A and Class B holders don't align, according to UFP. The Glazer family has a total voting power of 95.6% in MANU, with Class B holders having a 67% economic interest and Class A holders owning 33%.

"This could potentially result in a bifurcation of transaction terms, with the Class B shares receiving a higher takeout premium relative to the Class A shares," UFP wrote.

Deutsche Bank earlier this month downgraded Manchester United (MANU) to hold from buy, writing that there's risk that the Glazers' value expectations are unreasonable with reports that the family is looking to get £3.75 billion ($4.52 billion) in a sale.