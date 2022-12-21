Justin Bieber nearing deal to sell music rights to Blackstone-backed investment firm

Pop music star Justin Bieber is reportedly getting close to selling his music catalog to an investment firm backed by private equity giant Blackstone (NYSE:BX) for $200M.

The deal between Bieber and Hipgnosis Songs Capital, which describes itself as the first U.K. company to give investors "a pure-play exposure to Songs and associated musical intellectual property rights," could include both Bieber's published music and his recorded catalog, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bieber is well known for a number of songs, including Despacito, Peaches, Baby, Stay and many others.

Several music artists have sold their catalogs in recent years in an effort to cash in on their fame, including Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and several others.

Last year, Blackstone (BX) invested $1B in Hipgnosis Song Management, which was founded by Elton John's former manager Merck Mercuriadis. It then formed a partnership where funds managed by Blackstone would initially provide ~$1B to acquire music rights and catalogs.

After the investment in HSM, the private equity firm set up Hipgnosis Songs Capital, which has already bought $341M of back catalogs from Timberlake, Nile Rodgers, Leonard Cohen, Nelly Furtado, and Kenny Chesney.

In August, it was reported that Blackstone (BX) was among the bidders vying for Pink Floyd's catalog.

Seeking Alpha's Liz Keische contributed to this story.