KemPharm starts phase 2 trial of sleep disorder therapy KP1077
Dec. 21, 2022 1:43 PM ETKemPharm, Inc. (KMPH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) said it started a phase 2 trial of KP1077 to treat idiopathic hypersomnia (IH).
- IH is a rare sleep disorder in which a person is sleepy during the day even after a full night of sleep.
- KP1077 solely consists of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), KemPharm's proprietary prodrug of d-methylphenidate, according to the company.
- KemPharm expects to enroll ~48 adult patients with IH in more than 30 centers in the U.S. in the study.
- The main goal is the safety and tolerability of SDX and the major secondary efficacy goal is the change in Epworth Sleepiness Scale total score.
- "We believe the design of the Phase 2 study will allow us to evaluate KP1077’s effect on several symptoms associated with IH, including excessive daytime sleepiness, extreme difficulty waking, and severe brain fog," said KemPharm President and CEO Travis Mickle.
- The company expects interim efficacy and safety data in Q3 2023.
- SDX has already received an orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating IH.
