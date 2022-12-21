KemPharm starts phase 2 trial of sleep disorder therapy KP1077

Dec. 21, 2022 1:43 PM ETKemPharm, Inc. (KMPH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medical Research Laboratory: Portrait of Latin and Black Young Scientists Using Microscope, Digital Tablet, Doing Sample Analysis, Talking. Diverse Team of Specialists work in Advanced Lab

gorodenkoff

  • KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) said it started a phase 2 trial of KP1077 to treat idiopathic hypersomnia (IH).
  • IH is a rare sleep disorder in which a person is sleepy during the day even after a full night of sleep.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.