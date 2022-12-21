Ionis Pharmaceuticals begun at equalweight at Morgan Stanley on eplontersen launch

Dec. 21, 2022 1:47 PM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)ALNYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stocks Continue To Slide As Concerns Rise Over Conflict In Ukraine

Michael M. Santiago

  • Morgan Stanley has initiated Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) with an equalweight rating saying it expects a competitive launch for eplontersen next year and pipeline data readouts won't come until 2024 and 2025.
  • The firm has a $40 price

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.