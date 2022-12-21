Ionis Pharmaceuticals begun at equalweight at Morgan Stanley on eplontersen launch
Dec. 21, 2022 1:47 PM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)ALNYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Morgan Stanley has initiated Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) with an equalweight rating saying it expects a competitive launch for eplontersen next year and pipeline data readouts won't come until 2024 and 2025.
- The firm has a $40 price target (~3% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Michael Ulz noted that eplontersen will be the second drug to market for transthyretin amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN) after Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (ALNY) Amvuttra (patisiran). Amvuttra is also dosed every three months as opposed to monthly for eplontersen.
- He added that phase 3 data for donidalorsen in hereditary angioedema is not expected until 2024, while phase 3 data for eplontersen in ATTR-CM (cardiomyopathy) is expected in 2025.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor William Meyers considers Ionis (IONS) a long-term buy.
Comments (1)