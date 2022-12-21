AAR stock dips even after Q2 earnings beat
Dec. 21, 2022 1:52 PM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- AAR (NYSE:AIR) shares fell 6% on Wednesday even as the aviation services provider reported better-than-expected second quarter results.
- The company generated consolidated sales of $469.8M and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.69 that grew 30% Y/Y.
- Sales grew 8% over the prior year quarter, with sales to commercial customers up 21% Y/Y, primarily due to further recovery in the commercial market. Sales to government customers decreased 12% due to the completion of certain government programs, such as Afghanistan contracts.
- Adjusted gross profit margin increased from 16.7% to 18.8%, primarily due to the favorable impact from actions to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency.
- Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $52.8M in the quarter which included increased investments in digital initiatives. Net interest expense grew from $0.4M last year to $2M, driven by higher interest rates and borrowings.
- The company ended the quarter with net debt of $149M and net leverage of only 0.9x.
