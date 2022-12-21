More on Toro Q4 results, initiates 2023 outlook
Dec. 21, 2022 12:58 PM ETTTCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- The Toro (TTC) delivered record top and bottom-line results in the Q4 and for fiscal 2022, with full-year net sales exceeding $4B for the first time in company history.
- In Q4, professional segment demand was broad-based and the biggest constraint remained their ability to fulfill the heightened backlog of orders given the current supply chain environment.
- Professional segment net sales for Q4 were $944.7M, up 29% Y/Y; Residential segment net sales were $223.5M, down 0.8% Y/Y.
- Gross margin was 34%, compared with 30.1% Y/Y which was primarily due to net price realization, productivity improvements, and favorable mix.
- Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales were 12.8%, compared with 7.7% in the same prior-year period.
- 2023 Outlook: The management expects net sales growth in the range of 7% to 10% and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $4.70 to $4.90 vs. consensus of $4.99.
- “We believe we are in a strong position to capitalize on growth opportunities with our innovative product line-up, trusted brands, and our extensive distribution and service networks.” said Richard M. Olson, Chairman and CEO.
