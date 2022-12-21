SPAC OmniLit signs LOI to merge with unnamed photonics components maker

Dec. 21, 2022

SPAC OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) said it has signed a letter of intent to merge with an unnamed photonics components maker.

OmniLit described the target company in a filing as a "advanced manufacturer of optics and photonics components and subsystems." It said the signing of a definitive agreement would be contingent upon a review by a special committee of independent directors. No other details were given about the potential deal.

OmniLIt held its initial public offering in November 2021, raising $125M. 

