Analyst comments represented a key theme in Wednesday's intraday trading. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) both gained ground following optimistic notes.

In other news, Carnival Corp. (CCL) received a boost following its quarterly report. However, hotel stocks added to their recent downtrend, including losses from Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP).

Gainers

A positive analyst comment sent Etsy (ETSY) higher, with shares of the online auction platform climbing 4% during midday trading. Evercore ISI argued that the company has seen signs of positive trends and market share gains, pointing to recent data on app downloads and engagements.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) also saw strength on an upbeat analyst note. Piper Sandler upgraded the stock to Overweight from Neutral, in part citing an attractive valuation following a "rough" 2022. Helped by the news, ADPT surged 14%.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) experienced midday strength as well, helped by the release of its latest earnings report. Shares climbed 5% on the news.

The cruise operator posted a Q4 loss that came in narrower than expected. At the same time, revenue surged almost 200% to reach $3.84B.

Decliners

Hotel stocks took another step lower during Wednesday's intraday action, adding to a recent slide. Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) was among the worst performers in the group. The stock posted a decline of more than 5%, on track for its seventh consecutive day of losses.

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) both recorded notable declines as well. The stocks each saw midday losses of more than 4%.

For more of the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.