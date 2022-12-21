Chefs' Warehouse gains after Jefferies calls it a restaurant sector standout

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) rallied on Wednesday after Jefferies upgraded the food industry supplier stock to a Buy rating from Hold. The ratings action stood out with the firm cautious on restaurant stocks and consumer discretionary spending in general.

