Chefs' Warehouse gains after Jefferies calls it a restaurant sector standout

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) rallied on Wednesday after Jefferies upgraded the food industry supplier stock to a Buy rating from Hold. The ratings action stood out with the firm cautious on restaurant stocks and consumer discretionary spending in general.

Analyst Alexander Slagle and team think demand trends at full-service restaurants will stay solid and any sales declines could be offset by lower food inflation and cost management initiatives.

The firm raises EBITDA estimates on CHEF for 2023 and 204 above the consensus marks.

"We think risk to sales could be less than feared and the LT growth oppty more lucrative than most realize as a result of: 1) our belief that dining out will be stickier than expected; 2) CHEF is more diversified through geographic expansion and 3) the competitive positioning of CHEF has improved. We believe CHEF's improved discipline & efficiency continue beyond the pandemic and are underappreciated."

Shares of CHEF move up 3.20% in afternoon trading on Wednesday.