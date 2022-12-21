No recession, no rate cuts in 2023 - Goldman Sachs chief economist

Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius explained Wednesday that he doesn't expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in 2023, mostly because he's more optimistic than most experts about the economy's ability to sidestep a recession.

Speaking to CNBC, Hatzius predicted that a recession will likely be avoided as tighter financial conditions and tighter monetary policy constricts the labor market and cuts into GDP growth -- but not enough to trigger a downturn. This will, in turn, keep the Fed from reducing interest rates during the year, as the lack of a recession will lower the pressure for stimulus.

"I think the hurdle for [the Fed] to cut [interest rates] in a non-recessionary environment with inflation still above the target, I think it's going to be relatively high," he said.

"As I look forward into 2023, even with additional hikes, we have an extra 75 basis points of hikes in here, similar to the Fed's forecast, I think the drag from financial conditions will be smaller," Hatzius added.

Meanwhile, the Goldman Sachs economist argued that the economy will receive support from growth in real household disposable income which was falling sharply early in 2022 due to lower headline inflation, as well as from a rise in consumer confidence.

Hatzius acknowledged that his economic forecast for the coming year is more optimistic than most on Wall Street. He estimated the chance of a downturn at 35%, compared to the 60%-65% odds reported in a recent CEO recession survey by conference board.

Looking at Wednesday's action in the stock market, the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) rose 1.5% to finish at 3,878.44. The index reached a 52-week low of 3,491.58 in October.

