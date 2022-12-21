Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of Third Point, Daniel Loeb took a shot at Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest as he stated that her recent market memo should be used as a dissertation to understand the mindset approach of “stonk hodlers.”

Within Wood’s Ark’s Disruptive Innovation and Profitability memo, she highlighted that Ark Invest takes positions in stocks that sacrifice short-term profits in order to take advantage of the “exponential growth and highly profitable opportunities” that a handful of innovation platforms are producing.

Wood stated: “Companies catering to short-term oriented investors and leveraging their balance sheets to pay dividends or manufacture earnings with share repurchases do not seem to us to be investing enough to catch these waves of innovation. As a result, we believe many are likely to be disrupted, if not destroyed.”

Loeb answered back to the memo on Wednesday with a tweet that read: “Anyone teaching a value investing class or one on investment psychology should use this memo as a treatise to study the mindset of stonk hodlers. Note the disparaging comments on luddites who look at archaic measures of value like cash flow as short term traders.”

It has been a difficult 2022 for Wood and her actively managed ETFs which have come under heavy fire during this year of rate hikes. Wood’s holding’s which many label as “unprofitable tech” have felt further pressure from the hawkish 2022 Fed.

Below is a breakdown of Wood’s ETFs and their year-to-date price action: (NYSEARCA:ARKK) -66.1%, (NYSEARCA:ARKW) -66.9%, (ARKQ) -46.6%, (ARKG) -52.7%, (ARKF) -64.4%, and (ARKX) -34.3%.

Placing the returns by Wood’s funds into perspective and one can see that they have fared substantially worse against the benchmark Dow (DJI), S&P 500 (SP500), Nasdaq (COMP.IND) along with their benchmark tracking ETFs (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NYSEARCA:SPY), (VOO), (IVV), and (QQQ).

Year-to-date price action: DIA dipped 8.7%, SPY, IVV, and VOO are lower by 19%, and QQQ slid 29.5%.

While ARKK is lower by 66%, the bigger picture to note is that the fund also just recently hit a new 5-year trading low.