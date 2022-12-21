Ardagh Metal Packaging gains on positive mention
Dec. 21, 2022 2:30 PM ETArdagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)CCKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Aluminum can maker Ardagh Metal Packing (NYSE:AMBP) rose 9.3% after a positive mention by an investor.
- "It's got a terrific balance sheet, maturities are far out and it sold off because it came out in a SPAC structure and everybody hated companies that were associated" with SPACs, Jenny Harrington, CEO of Gilman Hill Asset Management and a CNBC commentator, said on the business network earlier on Wednesday.
- Ardagh Metal (AMBP) shares have dropped over 50% this year before Wednesday. Ardagh was raised to buy from neutral at BofA on Thursday.
- Last Tuesday beverage can maker Crown Holdings (CCK) agreed to add two new independent directors in a cooperation pact with activist investor Carl Icahn.
