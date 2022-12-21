SPAC Model Performance merger with MultiMetaVerse slated to close Dec. 30

Dec. 21, 2022 2:44 PM ETModel Performance Acquisition Corp. (MPAC)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and money background

zimmytws

SPAC Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPAC) has adjourned a special shareholders meeting related to its planned merger with MultiMetaVerse until Dec. 28, with a closing expected on Dec. 30.

The Hong Kong-based SPAC said in a filing that shareholders will be voting in part on certain transactions associated with the MultiMetaVerse merger. A closing is expected on or around Dec. 30.

MPAC announced plans to merge with MultiMetaVerse in August 2021. In September, shareholders voted to extend the SPAC's deadline for consummating a business deal to April 12, 2023.

The SPAC went public in April 2021, raising $51M. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.