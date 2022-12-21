Albertsons dividend remains halted as Washington state sets February court date

Dec. 21, 2022

Top Grocery Retailer Kroger To Acquire Rival Albertsons For $24.6 Billion

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) $4 billion special dividend payment remains halted as a Washington state Supreme Court has set a February date for an appeal hearing on dividend in connection to the supermarket chain's planned sale

