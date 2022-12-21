Six Flags confirms talks with activist investor about real estate assets

Dec. 21, 2022 3:23 PM ETSix Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Six Flags Great America Entrance

Kubrak78

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) confirmed it received a communication from Land & Buildings Investment Management on a real estate asset sale proposal.

The company responded that the board of directors and management team regularly engage with investors and

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.