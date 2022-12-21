Six Flags confirms talks with activist investor about real estate assets

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) confirmed it received a communication from Land & Buildings Investment Management on a real estate asset sale proposal.

The company responded that the board of directors and management team regularly engage with investors and welcome constructive input from all Six Flags shareholders.

Six Flags (SIX) also said it has met with Land & Building representatives several times over the past few years including conversations regarding the monetization of real estate assets. The board and advisers are said to routinely evaluate potential options to unlock shareholder value, including the potential monetization of real estate.

As far as strategy, Six Flags (SIX) said it is encouraged by the early signs of progress against its strategic plan and remains focused on delivering an "exceptional guest experience to drive sustainable, long-term earnings growth."

Shares of SIX were showing a gain of 11.59% on Wednesday at 3:22 p.m.

