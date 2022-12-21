Independent Bank announces stock buyback plan
Dec. 21, 2022 3:40 PM ETIndependent Bank Corporation (IBCP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) on Wednesday announced a new share repurchase plan to buy back up to 1.1M shares, representing ~5% of its outstanding stock.
- The plan will expire on December 31, 2023.
- The program, which may be modified or suspended at any time, will be funded with cash on hand.
- Independent Bank's (IBCP) earlier repurchase plan will expire on December 31, 2022.
- Through December 20, the firm bought back ~181.6K shares at an average price of $22.08/share.
