CVS, Walgreens, Teva in opioid agreements with Washington attorney general
Dec. 21, 2022
- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has reached settlements with CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) subsidiary Allergan over the companies' alleged roles in the opioid epidemic.
- The five companies will pay a total of $434M. Walgreeens will pay the most at $120.3M, while CVS Health (CVS) is the second highest at $110.6M.
- He also filed a lawsuit Wednesday against supermarkets chains Albertsons (ACI) and Kroger (KR), and drug store chain Rite Aid (RAD) for their alleged role in fueling the epidemic in the state.
- Including settlements with other companies, Ferguson has brought in more than $1.1B in opioid settlements.
