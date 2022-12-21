EV tech developer ECARX stock slips following $3.8B merger with SPAC COVA

Newly public EV technology developer ECARX (ECX) stock slid 5% Wednesday following its $3.8B merger with SPAC COVA Acquisition Corp. (COVA), which is backed by the chairman of Chinese auto giant Geely.

Shares of ECARX opened at $10.03, recently changing hands at $10 at around 3:45 p.m. ET after hitting a low of $6.35 mid-morning. The stock closed at $10.55 on Tuesday, the last session before the merger was completed.

COVA shareholders approved the deal on Dec. 14. The companies announced plans to merge in May through a deal that estimated the pre-money equity value of ECARX at $3.4B. The deal was expected to generate proceeds of $300M in cash plus $45M in additional capital from strategic partners Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) and Luminar (LAZR).

ECARX generated 2021 revenue of $436M and was founded by Eric Li, chairman and co-founder of Geely Holdings. The EV tech developer counts around a dozen OEM auto brands as clients, including Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF) (OTCPK:MBGYY) and Geely lines Lotus and Proton, along with Mercedes/Geely venture Smart.

Geely also owns EV maker Zeekr, which recently filed for a $1B initial public offering. Another Geely EV unit, Polestar (PSNY), went public in June through a merger deal with SPAC Gore Guggenheim that valued the combined company at around $20B.

COVA went public in February 2021, raising $300M.