EV tech developer ECARX stock slips following $3.8B merger with SPAC COVA

Dec. 21, 2022 3:56 PM ETMBGAF, GELYF, MBGYY, LAZR, COVABy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Newly public EV technology developer ECARX (ECX) stock slid 5% Wednesday following its $3.8B merger with SPAC COVA Acquisition Corp. (COVA), which is backed by the chairman of Chinese auto giant Geely.

Shares of ECARX opened at $10.03, recently changing hands

