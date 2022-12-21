Micron Technology Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 misses by $0.02, revenue of $4.09B misses by $50M

Dec. 21, 2022 4:03 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Micron Technology press release (NASDAQ:MU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $4.09B (-46.8% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
  • Operating cash flow of $943 million versus $3.78 billion for the prior quarter and $3.94 billion for the same period last year.

