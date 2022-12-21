MillerKnoll FQ2 results beat, FQ3 guidance in-line with consensus
Dec. 21, 2022 4:06 PM ETMillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) reported an FQ2 beat and FQ3 guidance in-line with consensus.
- FQ2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.04. Revenue of $1.07B (+3.9% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- The Americas Contract segment posted revenue of $529.7M, International Contract and Specialty segment of $264.9M and Global Retail segment of $272.3M.
- Gross margin increased on a yearly basis to 34.5% from 34.4%.
- Operating expenses stood at $328.9M, compared to the year-ago $346.8M.
- Net earnings attributable to MillerKnoll was $16.0M, compared to a loss of $1.7M a year ago.
- The company's liquidity position reflected cash on hand and availability on revolving credit facility totaling $428.4M at the end of the quarter.
- For FQ3, the company expects revenue to be between $980M to $1.02B, vs. consensus of $1.02B and $1.03B a year ago.
- The guidance takes into consideration a relative seasonal slowdown that the company normally experiences from FQ2 to FQ3.
- EPS is anticipated to be between $0.40 and $0.46, vs. consensus of $0.43.
