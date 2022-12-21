Update 5:20pm: Adds ON24 comment.

ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) rose 1.8% after an activist investor said the company's board needs to take urgent action to improve its stock price, balance sheet and valuation.

Indaba Capital Management reported owning 4.24 million ON24 (ONTF) shares, or an 8.8% stake in the company in a 13D filing on Tuesday. The stake makes Indaba one of the company's top five largest shareholders.

The board " needs to urgently take proactive measures to improve the issuer’s stock price, balance sheet and valuation, including by exploring bold capital allocation decisions, and intends to actively engage with the board regarding ways to unlock shareholder value," Indaba said in the filing.

“ON24 speaks regularly with our shareholders, including Indaba, on a range of matters," a company spokesperson told Seeking Alpha in an email. "The perspectives of all ON24 shareholders are an important input as we think about our strategy and the opportunities we have to enhance shareholder value.”

ON24 shares have dropped more than 50% this year and 88% since its first day of trading in February 2021. ON24 (ONTF) offers webinars and other video-based marketing efforts that help B2B companies reach out to current and potential customers.

Indaba Capital targeted Tabula Rose Healthcare (TRHC) in July and reached a cooperation agreement with the company in September.