Under Armour hires Marriott exec Stephanie Linnartz as CEO
Dec. 21, 2022
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) said Wednesday appointed Stephanie Linnartz as president, CEO and member of its board, effective February 27.
- Linnartz most recently served as president of Marriott International (MAR), working at the hotel chain for 25 years.
- Colin Browne, who served as Under Armour's (UAA) interim president and CEO since June, will resume his role as COO.
- Shares of Under Armour (UAA) rose 2.1% after the bell.
- "We believe this is a step in the right direction, however, we remain on the sidelines given the tough macro environment, lagging fundamentals, and recent underwhelming results," said Jefferies analyst Randal Konik in a note to clients.
- The research firm rates Under Armour (UAA) Hold, with an $8 price target.
- Browne was named interim chief after Patrik Frisk stepped down as CEO.
