Santa Cruz County Bank increases dividend by ~20%

Dec. 21, 2022 4:35 PM ETSanta Cruz County Bank (SCZC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX:SCZC) declares $0.15/share quarterly dividend, 20% increase from prior dividend of $0.13.
  • Forward yield 2.4%
  • Payable Jan. 9; for shareholders of record Jan. 5; ex-div Jan. 4.
  • "Earlier this year the Board of Directors declared

