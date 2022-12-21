Santa Cruz County Bank increases dividend by ~20%
Dec. 21, 2022 4:35 PM ETSanta Cruz County Bank (SCZC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX:SCZC) declares $0.15/share quarterly dividend, 20% increase from prior dividend of $0.13.
- Forward yield 2.4%
- Payable Jan. 9; for shareholders of record Jan. 5; ex-div Jan. 4.
- "Earlier this year the Board of Directors declared a 2-for-1 stock split and a $5 million share repurchase program. We are pleased to reward our investors with a 20% dividend increase." said Chairman William J. Hansen.
- Return on average tangible equity was 22.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
- The book value per share of Santa Cruz County Bank's common stock at September 30, 2022 was $22.06, an increase of 3% from the same period in 2021.
- Shareholders' equity grew to $187.0 million as of September 30, 2022.
