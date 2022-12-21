Isoplexis surges 44% as Berkeley Lights to acquire company for $57.8M

Dec. 21, 2022 4:35 PM ETBerkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI), ISOBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) in an all-stock transaction valued at $57.8M
  • (BLI) is down ~7% after the bell, while ISO is up 44%.
  • IsoPlexis current market capitalization is $29.7M.
  • The combined company, which will be named

