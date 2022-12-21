Novo Integrated Sciences receives non-compliance notice from Nasdaq
Dec. 21, 2022 4:39 PM ETNovo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) said it had received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market that it was not in compliance with the listing requirements due to its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022.
- Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice or until February 13 to submit a plan to regain compliance.
- The Company intends to file the Form 10-K as promptly as possible, it said.
