Fiserv signs on CEO Frank Bisignano for five more years
Dec. 21, 2022 4:43 PM ET
- Fiserv (FISV) signed a new employment agreement to keep Frank Bisignano as its president and CEO for five more years, the payments and information technology company said Wednesday. During that time, he'll also continue to serve as its chairman.
- The company also said the new contract includes a variety of governance enhancements to more closely align with market standards, but didn't describe the changes in its press statement.
- Bisignano joined Fiserv (FISV) in 2019 through the acquisition of First Data, where he was chairman and CEO. He was named FISV's CEO in July 2020 and chairman in May 2022.
- In October, Fiserv (FISV) tightened its 2022 guidance after Q3 topline beat.
