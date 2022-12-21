Fiserv signs on CEO Frank Bisignano for five more years

  • Fiserv (FISV) signed a new employment agreement to keep Frank Bisignano as its president and CEO for five more years, the payments and information technology company said Wednesday. During that time, he'll also continue to serve as its chairman.

