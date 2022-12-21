Why did Park Hotels & Resorts stock go down today? Lodging REITs buck market rally
Dec. 21, 2022 4:43 PM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)HST, AHT, SVC, PEB, CLDT, APLEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) stock finished Wednesday's session 6.8% lower as lodging REITs bucked the broader market rally.
- Indeed, all three major U.S. stock indices wrapped up the session in the green, though market participants largely dumped hotel REITs, adding to a recent slump.
- PK was one of the worst performers in the subsector, marking its seventh straight day of declines. The bearish intraday price action comes as Geoffrey Garrett, a director at the company, disclosed a sale of 3,000 shares of common stock on December 16, according to a recent SEC filing.
- That sale, though, represents a small portion of PK's daily volume, which stood at nearly 8.1M shares on Wednesday.
- Other lodging REITs: Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) -5.9%, Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) -2.9%, Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) -5.9%, Service Properties Trust (SVC) -2.1%, Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) -6.1% and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) -8.5%.
- Seeking Alpha contributor The Investment Doctor viewed PK as a Buy, dismissing its debt level given its strong loan-to-value ratios.
