Protalix Biotherapeutics to delist its common stock from Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
Dec. 21, 2022 4:46 PM ETProtalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) said its management and Board of Directors had decided to voluntarily delist its common stock from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
- The company believes that delisting its common stock from the TASE will allow management to focus better on primary capital market and reduce its cost of operations as the Company will be subject to only one set of listing rules and regulations.
- The Company expects the delisting of its common stock from the TASE to become effective three months from the date of request.
- The company's common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE.
