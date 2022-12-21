Braemar Hotels stock gains 3% after hours as REIT expects to swing to profit in Q4

  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) stock rose 3.2% after the bell on Wednesday as the REIT expects to swing to profit in Q4.
  • The REIT reported Q4 preliminary estimated net income of ~$0.5M-$3.5M vs. -$2.3M in Q4 2021.
  • Adj. EBITDAre is projected to be $36M-$39M vs. $29.4M in Q4 2021.
  • October RevPAR was $280, up ~14% vs. October 2019, and November RevPAR was $253, up ~15% vs. November 2019.
  • Braemar (BHR) expects December RevPAR to be at a similar premium to 2019.
  • Earlier this month, Braemar (BHR) raised its dividend by 400% and announced a $25M stock buyback program.

