Astrotech adopts stockholder rights plan

Dec. 21, 2022 4:54 PM ETAstrotech Corporation (ASTC)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) on Wednesday said its board of directors adopted a limited-duration stockholder rights plan, effective immediately.
  • The company's board adopted rights plan in response to recent significant accumulations of portions of Astrotech outstanding common stock.
  • While the plan is effective immediately, the rights will be exercisable only if a person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 15% or more of the company common stock.
  • The rights plan has a 364-day term, expiring on December 20, 2023 and the rights will be distributed to company stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.