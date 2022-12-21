Astrotech adopts stockholder rights plan
Dec. 21, 2022 4:54 PM ET By: Ahmed Farhath
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) on Wednesday said its board of directors adopted a limited-duration stockholder rights plan, effective immediately.
- The company's board adopted rights plan in response to recent significant accumulations of portions of Astrotech outstanding common stock.
- While the plan is effective immediately, the rights will be exercisable only if a person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 15% or more of the company common stock.
- The rights plan has a 364-day term, expiring on December 20, 2023 and the rights will be distributed to company stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2023.
