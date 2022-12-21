Raymond James client AUA rises 5% M/M, slips 1% from a year ago
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) saw its client assets under administration rise 5% M/M in November to $1.21T, but slip 1% from a year ago, the company said Wednesday.
- Clients' domestics cash sweep balances of $61.0B declined 4% from October and 11% from November 2021.
- "Clients' domestic cash sweep balances decreased in November, but cash sorting activity has decelerated in December," Chair and CEO Paul Reilly said. "In Capital Markets, despite a healthy pipeline, closings for investment banking continued to be challenged in November and are trending significantly below the preceding quarter."
- Financial assets under management were $191B at Nov. 30, up 5% from October and down 3% from November 2021.
- Net bank loans of $43.6B were essentially unchanged from the prior month and climbed 70% from a year earlier.
- Earlier this month, Raymond James Financial (RJF) acquired Solus Trust, to bolster its Canadian trust business.
