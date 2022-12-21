Raymond James client AUA rises 5% M/M, slips 1% from a year ago

Dec. 21, 2022 4:55 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Raymond James Financial location. Raymond James is an investment bank and financial services company.

jetcityimage

  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) saw its client assets under administration rise 5% M/M in November to $1.21T, but slip 1% from a year ago, the company said Wednesday.
  • Clients' domestics cash sweep balances of $61.0B declined 4% from October and 11% from

