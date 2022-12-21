LiveRamp expands stock buyback program to $1.1B
Dec. 21, 2022
- LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) said Wednesday its board increased its share repurchase authorization by $100M to $1.1B and extended it to December 31, 2024.
- The company repurchased stock totaling $150M FYTD, including $50M in Q3 of FY23.
- With the program expansion, LiveRamp (RAMP) has ~$215M available for stock buybacks over the next two years.
- The firm can modify or terminate the program at any time.
- Morgan Stanley recently said LiveRamp (RAMP) could potentially be a takeover target for private equity firms.
