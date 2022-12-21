LiveRamp expands stock buyback program to $1.1B

Dec. 21, 2022 5:06 PM ETLiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment

Close up of businessman using a laptop with graphs and charts on a laptop computer.

courtneyk/iStock via Getty Images

  • LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) said Wednesday its board increased its share repurchase authorization by $100M to $1.1B and extended it to December 31, 2024.
  • The company repurchased stock totaling $150M FYTD, including $50M in Q3 of FY23.
  • With the program expansion, LiveRamp (RAMP) has ~$215M available for stock buybacks over the next two years.
  • The firm can modify or terminate the program at any time.
  • Morgan Stanley recently said LiveRamp (RAMP) could potentially be a takeover target for private equity firms.

