RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund announces transferable rights offering
Dec. 21, 2022 5:21 PM ETRiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (RSF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:RSF) on Wednesday announced a transferable rights offering to buy additional shares.
- The fund will issue transferable subscription rights to shareholders of record as of January 6.
- The shareholders will receive one right for each share held on the record date.
- For every three rights held, a rights holder may buy one new share of the fund.
- Shareholders who exercise their rights will not be entitled to distributions payable during January on shares issued in connection with the rights offering.
- But they will be entitled to distributions payable in February on these shares.
- The rights are expected to be listed on NYSE under the ticker 'RSF.RT'.
- Subscription price per share will be determined based on a formula equal to 90% of reported net asset value or 95% of market price per share, whichever is higher on the expiration date.
- The subscription period will expire on January 27, unless extended by the board.
- SA contributor Nick Ackerman last week said he is looking to get the fund at a minimum of 5% discount, rating the stock Hold.
