Mirati up 4% as Krazati granted Breakthough Therapy designation for colorectal cancer
Dec. 21, 2022 5:39 PM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Mirati Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:MRTX) Krazati (adagrasib), which recently won US FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer, was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the agency for a type of colorectal cancer ("CRC").
- The designation is for a combination of Krazati and Erbitux (cetuximab) in patients with KRAS-mutated CRC whose cancer has progressed despite chemotherapy and an anti-VEGF therapy.
- Company shares are up 4% in after-hours trading.
- Data from a phase 1/2 study of Krazati and Erbitux for CRC published in the New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday found an objective response rate of 46%, a median duration of response of 7.6 months, and a median progression-free survival of 6.9 months.
