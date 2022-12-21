SPAC Sports Ventures Acquisition to liquidate
Dec. 21, 2022
- SPAC Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC) said Wednesday it will liquidate as it will not close a merger by the required deadline.
- The firm will redeem all outstanding class A stock included in the units issued in its IPO at a per-share redemption price of ~$10.12.
- The redemption is expected to be completed by December 29.
- There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the SPAC's warrants.
- Earlier this year, Sports Ventures (AKIC) said it would take Hollywood visual-effects studio DNEG public through a merger that gave the combined firm an enterprise value of ~$1.7B.
