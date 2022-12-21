Necessity Retail REIT expects to close $405M dispositions in 2022
Dec. 21, 2022 5:55 PM ETThe Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) said Wednesday it closed on four property sales for $1.6M and it expects to close on four additional property sales for $72.8M in Q4.
- The REIT will have sold 27 properties for a total contract sales price of $405.4M for the year ended December 31, including four properties expected to close by 2022-end.
- Necessity Retail (RTL) also signed over 2M sq. ft. of new and renewal leases in its multi-tenant segment in 2022.
- Net proceeds generated by Q4 asset sales may be used for debt repayment.
- Activist fund Blackwells Capital sued Necessity Retail (RTL) earlier this week as the REIT rejected its director candidate nominations.
