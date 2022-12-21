ORIC Pharmaceuticals surges 43% on Pfizer collaboration, investment

Dec. 21, 2022 6:17 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), ORICBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Shot of two scientists shaking hands in greeting

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) has soared 43% in after-hours trading Wednesday after announcing both a collaboration on a multiple myeloma candidate with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) as well as an equity investment from the drug giant.
  • ORIC-533, a CD73 inhibitor, is currently

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.