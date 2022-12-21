ORIC Pharmaceuticals surges 43% on Pfizer collaboration, investment
Dec. 21, 2022 6:17 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), ORICBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) has soared 43% in after-hours trading Wednesday after announcing both a collaboration on a multiple myeloma candidate with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) as well as an equity investment from the drug giant.
- ORIC-533, a CD73 inhibitor, is currently in phase 1. The companies said the candidate could be moved into phase 2 in a combination study with Pfizer's (PFE) elranatamab, a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) CD3-targeted bispecific antibody under investigation for multiple myeloma.
- ORIC (ORIC) said the $25M investment from Pfizer (PFE) means its cash runway is extended into H1 2025.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views ORIC (ORIC) as a hold.
