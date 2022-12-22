MoneyGram sale to Madison Dearborn expected to close early in Q1
Dec. 21, 2022 10:54 PM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) said it expects its planned sale to Madison Dearborn to close early in Q1 pending one regulatory approval.
- Once the final international money transmission regulatory approval is obtained, the parties will engage in a financing marketing period according to a statement. The marketing period will start no sooner than Jan. 3 and may last for as long as fifteen consecutive business days.
- A potential deal close comes as MoneyGram (MGI) has received all state regulatory approvals for the deal. MoneyGram (MGI) won approval from a California regulator as well as a New York State regulator last month.
- MoneyGram (MGI) agreed to be sold to Madison Dearborn for $11/share in February.
