Autoscope Technologies sheds ~7% after proposes to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, hikes dividend
Dec. 22, 2022 12:44 AM ETAutoscope Technologies Corporation (AATC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) on Wednesday notifies its intention to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Nasdaq Capital Market and to subsequently deregister its common stock with the SEC and become a non-reporting company under the Exchange Act.
- The decision comes as the company is eligible to suspend these reporting obligations because it has fewer than 300 shareholders of record.
- The company expects to file a Form 25, notification of removal from listing and/or registration with the SEC and Nasdaq on or about December 30, 2022.
- Upon its effectiveness, the company anticipates that its common stock will be quoted on the OTCQX and will continue to trade on the OTCQX.
- Additionally, the board has determined that it will increase the company’s quarterly dividend amount going forward from $0.12 to $0.13 per share.
- Shares of AATC are down 6.45% after-hours.
