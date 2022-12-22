Zenvia announces pact with SenseData to extend payments
Dec. 22, 2022 1:18 AM ETZenvia Inc. (ZENV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) on Wednesday notifies the successful renegotiation of its remaining payments linked to the SenseData acquisition.
- With the move, the amounts due at the end 2023 were diluted over two years.
- The payment of R$23.7M, due at the end of December 2022, was reduced to R$18M, with the remaining amount to be paid in 12 fixed installments over 2023, and subject to accrued interests in line with Zenvia's current bank financing costs.
- Also, for 2023, the total amount of remaining payments will continue to be related to the achievements of gross profit targets, as defined in the original pact.
- Zenvia agreed to pay a fixed amount of R$20M in December 2023, with the remaining amount to be paid in 24 installments, subject to accrued interests in line with Zenvia's current bank financing costs.
- SenseData's founding partners will continue to manage the company as per the original pact, until the end of 2023.
- Pursuant to the deal, the total earnout for the acquisition of Sirena, D1, Movidesk and SenseData to be paid until the end of 2023 was reduced from estimated BRL444M to BRL81M, with the balance to be paid in installments until the end of 2026.
Comments