Asia-Pacific markets mixed after a rally on Wall Street on upbeat consumer data

Dec. 22, 2022 1:39 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.46%. Japan's government raises its fiscal 2023 economic growth forecast (cut for 2022 though).

China -0.42%. China’s budget deficit hit a record high in the first 11 months of 2022.

Hong Kong +2.22%.

Australia +0.53%. Australia and China agree to resume talks on trade and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.