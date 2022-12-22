Futu Holdings proposes dual listing on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Dec. 22, 2022 2:00 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) on Wednesday notifies the proposed dual primary listing of its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.00001/share by way of introduction on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK).
  • The American depositary

