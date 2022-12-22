Futu Holdings proposes dual listing on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Dec. 22, 2022 2:00 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) on Wednesday notifies the proposed dual primary listing of its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.00001/share by way of introduction on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK).
- The American depositary shares, each representing eight of the company's shares, will continue to be primarily listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market.
- Subject to the final listing approval from the SEHK, the shares are expected to commence trading on the main board of the SEHK on December 30, 2022 under the stock code "3588."
- Pursuant to the dual listing, the shares listed on the main board of the SEHK will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the Nasdaq.
- Shares of FUTU are up 3.01% after-hours.
