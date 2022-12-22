Moderna finalizes strategic partnership with UK Government
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) finalization of a strategic partnership with the UK government to establish a state-of-the-art mRNA research, development, and manufacturing facility in the UK.
This milestone follows the agreement in principle between Moderna and the UK government, announced in June 2022.
The ten-year strategic partnership is expected to provide the UK public with response capabilities to ensure future preparedness in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once operational, the Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC) is intended to provide access to a domestically manufactured portfolio of future mRNA vaccines against respiratory viruses, pending regulatory assessment and licensure. In addition, the facility is intended to provide the UK with direct access to pandemic response capabilities, which will support the UK in its global efforts as part of its "100 Days Mission" to reduce the impact of future pandemics.
Construction is expected to commence in early 2023, with the facility expected to become operational by 2025.
