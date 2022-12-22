Moderna finalizes strategic partnership with UK Government

Dec. 22, 2022 2:21 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Moderna To Request Emergency Authorization For Its Vaccine After Positive Trial Results

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) finalization of a strategic partnership with the UK government to establish a state-of-the-art mRNA research, development, and manufacturing facility in the UK.

  • This milestone follows the agreement in principle between Moderna and the UK government, announced in June 2022.

  • The

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.