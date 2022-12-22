Lion Electric produces first lithium-ion battery pack at it's facility
- The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has completed production of its first lithium-ion battery pack at the company's battery manufacturing facility located in Mirabel, Quebec.
- Final certification of the first battery pack is expected in Q1 2023, followed by a gradual ramp up of production in 2023.
- The first batteries produced in Mirabel will power the Lion5 truck and the LionAmbulance, expected to reach commercial production in the H1 2023.
- At full scale, Lion's battery manufacturing facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of five gigawatt-hours of battery capacity.
- "The production of our first battery pack out of our Mirabel battery facility is an important step for Lion and should, over time, bring with it a new level of optimization for product design and production efficiency. I am incredibly proud of our team for the continued advancement of this project, and I am very thankful to the Canadian and Quebec governments for their support in making it a reality." said Yannick Poulin, COO.
