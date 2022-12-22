Lion Electric produces first lithium-ion battery pack at it's facility

  • The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has completed production of its first lithium-ion battery pack at the company's battery manufacturing facility located in Mirabel, Quebec.
  • Final certification of the first battery pack is expected in Q1 2023, followed by a gradual ramp

