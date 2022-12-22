Ryman Hospitality Properties provides business update
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) reports October 2022 and November 2022 total occupancy at 74.1% and 71.1% respectively. RevPAR is at 106.2% and 114.9% respectively.
Colin Reed, Chairman and CEO commented, “While we anticipated a strong end to 2022, the results seen throughout our Hospitality segment have exceeded our expectations. We were pleased that we could return to a full slate of holiday offerings this year, and based on the way 2022 is coming to a close, we believe our customers felt the same way. Based on our quarter-to-date performance, our Hospitality segment Adjusted EBITDAre results are trending toward the top end of our full year guidance range.”
Reed continued, “As of December 20, 2022, the Hospitality segment is on track to set a new monthly record for total revenue, driven by strong leisure demand across the Gaylord Hotels brand. In addition, our Opry Entertainment Group segment is benefitting from these same leisure demand trends, with revenues exceeding 2019 levels.”
