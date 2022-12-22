Tyson Food employees move out as company relocates to northwest Arkansas
Largest U.S. meat supplier by sales, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) employees to leave as the corporate offices move to northwest Arkansas next year, according to WSJ.
Company planned to close its offices in Chicago, Downers Grove, Ill., and Dakota Dunes, S.D., which currently house many about 1,000 employees.
The company granted workers until November 14 to decide if they would relocate to the company’s Springdale, Ark., headquarters in early 2023.
The closures are part of an effort to consolidate its corporate employees in one place, to improve collaboration and speed up decision making.
