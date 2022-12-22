Hexagon acquires LocLab adding speed, scalability and automation

Dec. 22, 2022 3:12 AM ETHexagon AB (publ) (HXGBF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  • Hexagon AB (OTCPK:HXGBF) announced the acquisition of LocLab, a leader in 3D digital twin content creation.

  • LocLab's proprietary technology, enabled with automation using proven workflows and artificial intelligence, allows the cost- and time-efficient creation of digital twins.

  • The acquisition strengthens

