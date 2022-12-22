Hexagon acquires LocLab adding speed, scalability and automation
Hexagon AB (OTCPK:HXGBF) announced the acquisition of LocLab, a leader in 3D digital twin content creation.
LocLab's proprietary technology, enabled with automation using proven workflows and artificial intelligence, allows the cost- and time-efficient creation of digital twins.
The acquisition strengthens Hexagon's ability to make the Smart Digital Reality more accessible to new and existing customers while providing LocLab's customers with a proven platform for hosting, sharing and keeping 3D digital twins up to date.
"The integration of LocLab's 3D digital content with HxDR, our cloud-based storage, visualisation, and collaboration platform, will drive HxDR's expansion as a leading digital reality platform within transportation, construction, urban planning, and many other industries. Altogether, LocLab's capabilities nicely complement our leading reality capture and software portfolio while also offering LocLab global scalability opportunities through our expansive sales and partner network." said President and CEO Ola Rollén.
