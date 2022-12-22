Castellum divests new production in Jönköping for SEK 510M

Dec. 22, 2022 3:32 AM ETCastellum AB (publ) (CWQXY), CWQXFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXY) on Thursday divests a soon-to-be-completed property with the Swedish National Courts Administration as the sole tenant.
  • The building will house the Göta Court of Appeal and the Administrative Court of Appeal in Jönköping.
  • The underlying property value amounts to SEK 510 M with a market-based deduction for deferred taxes.
  • The property encompasses 9,200 sq. m. and is fully let to the Swedish National Courts Administration with planned occupancy in spring 2023.
  • Closing will take place preliminarily on 1 May 2023, following the completion of construction.

