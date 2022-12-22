Sanatana Resources announces $500,000 private placement
Dec. 22, 2022 3:33 AM ETSADMFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sanatana Resources (OTCPK:SADMF) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 5M flow-through units of the company.
- Aggregate gross process of up to $500,000 and priced at $0.10 per FT unit.
- Each FT unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant that will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.
- Proceeds are expected to be used for exploration in British Columbia in connection with the company's option on the Oweegee Dome property.
